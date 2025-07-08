Nitin Gadkari champions ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ tree plantation drive in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, July 8 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday planted a tree as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign, symbolising a heartfelt tribute to mothers and a step forward in India’s commitment to environmental conservation.

The event took place along a 31-kilometre stretch of highway connecting Haryana’s Faridabad to Noida International Airport, emphasising the fusion of infrastructure development with green initiatives.

Gadkari urged every Indian to plant a tree in the name of their mother, linking personal homage with ecological responsibility. Highlighting the government’s achievements, he noted that over 60,000 kilometres of new highways have been constructed in the past 11 years, with greenery thoughtfully integrated along these routes.

He further explained that instead of indiscriminate tree felling, transplanting is practised — uprooting trees carefully and relocating them to new sites to preserve the environment.

Joining Gadkari were Union Minister of State for Road Transport Ajay Tamta, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, and Noida MP Mahesh Sharma, who also planted trees in honour of their mothers.

Speaking to IANS, Tamta said: "Under the leadership of PM Modi, this campaign has taken root nationwide. We have planted countless trees to support this vision."

Malhotra added: "In 11 years, we’ve built 60,000 kilometres of highways. We prioritise transplanting over cutting, having successfully moved over 100,000 trees to ensure ecological balance."

Sharma remarked, “This is a wonderful initiative that not only honours mothers but also beautifies the airport vicinity, enhancing the region’s green cover.”

The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign was originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi, where he planted a Peepal tree. The campaign merges environmental stewardship with a tribute to motherhood, underscoring trees as life-givers much like mothers - offering sustenance, shelter, and hope for future generations.

This initiative encourages citizens across India to plant trees as living tributes to their mothers, fostering environmental awareness while nurturing personal connections to nature. As India accelerates its infrastructure development, this campaign ensures that progress and greenery grow hand in hand toward a sustainable future.

