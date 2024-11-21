Nitin Gadkari in Bihar today to inaugurate part 3 of 4-lane project in Gaya

Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be in Bihar for a one-day programme on Thursday where he will inaugurate part 3 of Rajauli-Bakhtiyarpur's 4-lane road from Gaya.

Preparations have been completed, with officials inspecting the arrangements and ensuring tight security at the venues.

Gadkari will inaugurate the Rajauli-Bakhtiyarpur Package 3, a project under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 3,700 crore.

The foundation stone for Rajauli-Bakhtiyarpur Package 1 will also be laid, with an estimated construction cost of around Rs 300 crore and the Gaya-Dobhi-Patna four-lane National Highway 83 (NH 83) and the toll plaza on this route are also expected to be inaugurated.

Gadkari will participate in the 22nd session of the Bihar Economic Council, organised by Magadh University, at the Mahabodhi Cultural Center in Bodh Gaya.

The event will be organised at the Cultural Center’s 2,000-capacity hall, by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a venue set up opposite the main gate of Magadh University. The main focus of the event is economic discussions for Bihar.

The Union Minister will arrive at Gaya airport via a special flight from Nagpur.

This visit highlights the government's focus on infrastructure development in Bihar, particularly the enhancement of road connectivity through significant highway projects.

Following this, the Union Minister will visit the Mahabodhi Temple and Vishnupad Temple to offer prayers. He will also pay tributes at the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and will visit the Mahabodhi Society in Bodhgaya.

To ensure the success and security of the events, District Magistrate Dr Tyag Rajan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashish Bharti, and City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Prerna Kumar inspected the venues.

A 'pandal (stage)' has been erected for the programme, and officials reviewed all aspects of security and logistical arrangements.

“The elaborate arrangements have been made, including a strong deployment of police personnel, magistrates, and officers to ensure a smooth flow of events and traffic management,” said Ashish Bharti, SSP of Gaya.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.