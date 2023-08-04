Nitin Desai suicide: Raigad police file FIR against 5 ECL/Edelweiss officials

Raigad (Maharashtra), Aug 4 (IANS) In a significant development, the police in Maharashtra's Raigad on Friday filed an FIR against the ECL/Edelweiss group and five of its officials, in connection with the suicide case of film art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, an official said.

The FIR came after a written complaint was submitted by the ace art director's wife, Neha N. Desai with the Khalapur police station this morning.

In her complaint, she claimed that the ECL Finance Co/Edelweiss Group’s officers were regularly harassing her husband for the outstanding loans, and due to the mental stress, he had ended his life.

The Khalapur police have registered the FIR invoking Indian Penal Code Sec. 306, 34, etc, against five officials of the ECL/Edelweiss and further investigations are underway.

On the morning of August 2, the body of Nitin Desai, 57, was found hanging on one of the sets of his studio complex, N D. Art Works Pvt. Ltd. at Karjat in Khalapur, Raigad district, sparking a sensation in Bollywood and political circles. As a huge row erupted over his suicide owing to unpaid loans mounting to Rs 252 crore, his funeral was completed here this evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.