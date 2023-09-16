Nirmala Sitharaman urges auditors to embrace technology

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged the auditors to embrace technology and also educate smaller companies to grow.

The Union Minister said this while addressing the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Society of Auditors here on Saturday.

She said that the next 25 years are critical for India to achieve the 'developed nation' status, adding the country has progressed in many levels in the last 20-25 years.

Sitharaman said that the practices of Chartered Accountants were going through a lot of changes globally.

She added that even some of those who were sitting in the audience had started feeling the change.

The Union Minister said that the examinations for Chartered Accountancy will be of a different format from July 2024 onwards.

The minister said that in the next 25 years, India has a window to become a developed nation and called upon professionals, including Chartered Accountants, to not only focus on their profession but also to serve the nation in the best possible ways.

