KCR Inaugurates Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) at Narlapur village in Nagar Kurnool on Saturday. The project was built in five stages and it has six reservoirs.

The landmark project is built with an estimated cost of Rs 35,000 crore which is expected to irrigate 12.30 lakh acres of agricultural lands while supplying potable water to 1200 villages in Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts.

Making the project operational, the chief minister switched on the high powered 145-MW pumping system at the first pump house to lift the water from the river. A total of eight such high-powered pumping systems would lift 90 tmcft of water in 60 days.

The pump houses near Yedula and Vattem reservoir would have 10 pumps each to lift water to a height of 124 metres and 121 metres height, respectively, the pump house at Uddandapur reservoir would have five pumps to lift water to a height of 122 metres.

The water drawn from the offshore point of Srisailam project was pumped into the Anjanagiri reservoir. The chief minister had laid the foundation stone for PRLIS in 2015. People gathered at the project applauded KCR for realising the project despite facing several hurdles.

Palamuru is a semi-arid tropical region and Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts are drought-prone areas and migration from these areas to other places was common in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

