Delhi receives heavy rains for 2nd consecutive day

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) For the second consecutive day on Saturday, the national capital received heavy rains following widespread rainfall and thundershowers the previous day, the Met Office said.

The downpour, however, also led to traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius -- the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, weather experts have pointed to a convergence of meteorological factors behind the rainfall.

"The monsoon trough extended to the south of Delhi, accompanied by a cyclonic circulation in southern Haryana and northeastern Rajasthan. Additionally, an active western disturbance further contributed to the city's high-intensity rainfall," said a senior India Meteorological Department official.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram)," the weather forecast agency wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

For Sunday, the Met Office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius.

