Nipah outbreak: No new case in Kerala, 42 samples test negative

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday confirmed that no fresh Nipah cases have been reported in the state. She also said that the 42 samples that were collected from people, including those of high-risk category, were reported negative.



The minister while addressing the media on Sunday said that a medical student who was put in an isolated ward with suspected symptoms has also tested negative.

Veena George said the state health department was continuing efforts to trace the contacts of Nipah infected people in Kozhikode.

She said that police assistance would be sought to identify the mobile phone tower of the people who are suspected to have come in contact with the affected people.

The minister said that all the four Nipah patients who are under treatment are stable and that the child who is on ventilator support was also showing signs of improvement.

The minister also said that the health department will collect over 100 samples for the Nipah test and each person listed in the high-risk category would be tested.

Veena George said that those in the contact list and with suspected symptoms will be monitored for 42 days. The minister also confirmed that the inspection of the central government team, who are camping in Kozhikode, will continue and the team will visit the 2018 Nipah epicentre to analyse the outbreak.

Two people died due to the latest outbreak of Nipah, and six are confirmed cases in Kerala.

