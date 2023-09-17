Sunny Deol smiles with 'papa' Dharmendra for selfie, Esha Deol drops a heart

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol, who is riding high on the success of his recently released period action drama ‘Gadar 2’, on Sunday treated his fans with a lovely picture with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

The father-son duo is in the US enjoying a family vacation. Sunny had earlier posted a fun video from the US, where he can be seen enjoying with his friends, and discussing having a pizza party.

Amid rumours of Dharmendra getting a medical treatment in the US, Sunny took to Instagram, and shared a happy closeup picture with his father, where both can be seen flashing their smiles for the camera.

Dharmendra is wearing a black hat, a green jacket and a blue tee shirt. Sunny is donning a white shirt and a matching bucket cap.

Sunny captioned the photo: “Love you papa”, with a red heart emoji. He gave the music of title track of the film ‘Dono’ sung by Armaan Malik.

‘Dono’ is a sweet love story, starring Rajveer Deol, Sunny's younger son, and Paloma- daughter of Poonam Dhillon. It also marks the directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjtaya, son of veteran director Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, ‘Dono’ deals with urban relationship conflicts of self-worth. It is the story of Dev (Rajveer), a friend of the bride, who meets Meghna (Paloma), a friend of the groom, and an unexpected bond is made. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 5.

Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol dropped a red heart and evil eye emoji in the comment section of the post.

Comedian Bharti Singh also dropped several red heart emojis.

‘Gadar 2’ is directed and produced by Anil Sharma. A sequel to ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, the film stars Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprised their roles from the previous film.

On the other hand, Dharmendra was recently seen in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

