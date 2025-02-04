Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on starting from TV: There’s no reason to feel ashamed of it

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has talked about the stigma some actors associate with their television background. The actress embraces her small screen roots and said that there’s no reason to feel ashamed of it.

The actress, who gained the spotlight with her work in 'Choti Sarrdaarni, said: "Many TV actors abandon their background like it’s a thing to be hidden. There’s no shame in the background that literally gave you the launchpad."

"I owe everything to television," she shares.

The actress said that she will never abandon the identity that helped her gain the spotlight.

"It was my first avenue to become an actor and the platform that nurtured my passion for acting. It gave me the opportunity to reach where I am today. There’s no reason to feel ashamed of it, and I will never abandon the identity that got me started."

The actress is all set to make her debut in movies with the Punjabi film “Shaunki Sardar”. The film, which also stars Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan, is all set to release on May 16.

Expressing her excitement, Nimrit had said,"This is an incredibly special moment for me as I announce the release date of my debut film, Shaunki Sardar. The film is releasing on 16th May 2025, and I couldn’t be happier to share this news with all of you.”

“Shaunki Sardar” is directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan and the film promises a powerful narrative celebrating Punjab’s culture, values, and spirit.

Talking about the actress, Nimrit started her career with modelling, and in 2018, she was crowned Femina Miss Manipur. She then featured in a music video titled 'Masstaani' by B Praak, which helped her step into the world of showbiz.

In 2019, she began her work in the popular daily soap 'Choti Sarrdaarni, which helped her gain the spotlight.

The actress was later seen in the 16th edition of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Salman Khan, where she was placed in the sixth position.

She was then seen in the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 14. The show was won by actor Karanveer Mehra, who is currently seen in the show “Bigg Boss 18” hosted by Salman Khan.

