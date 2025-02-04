Tahira commends Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY initiative for making timely cancer treatment accessible

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) On World Cancer Day on Tuesday, filmmaker-writer and cancer crusader Tahira Kashyap commended the Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) initiative for making treatment accessible to so many regardless of their financial background.

Tahira, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 at the age of 35, said: “On World Cancer Day, I want to commend the Ayushman Bharat and PMJ Initiative for making timely cancer treatment accessible to so many regardless of their financial background.”

She added: “Cancer is a journey that really does test your strength, resilience and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment is however key to survival and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future. Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together we can beat cancer.”

World Cancer Day is an international day marked on 4 February to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to significantly reduce illness and death caused by cancer and is an opportunity to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018, has emerged as a beacon of hope for countless families across India, enabling them to access free treatment for serious illnesses in both private and government hospitals.

By reducing the financial burden of healthcare, the scheme ensures that even the poorest citizens can receive life-saving medical care.

Actor Emraan Hashmi too lauded government’s initiatives Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY on World Cancer Day The actor shared in a video message that following his son Ayaan’s cancer diagnosis.

He said: “When my son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer, our world turned upside down, but through his strength and incredible support we received, we discovered how crucial early detection and timely treatment are in this battle”.

He then lauded government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PMJAY.

He said, “As parents, we know that the journey can be overwhelming, but initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and PMJ are changing the game. These programs are making cancer treatment more accessible and affordable for millions of families across India, easing the financial burden and giving hope.”

“Today on World Cancer Day, I urge you all to get streamed regularly, raise awareness and ensure that everyone, no matter their background, gets the care they deserve. Let's keep fighting together because every life matters”.

