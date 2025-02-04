Rekhachitram OTT Release: Where to Watch Online

The latest Malayalam crime thriller, Rekhachitram, is set to be released on SonyLIV on February 5, following a successful theatrical run. The movie, directed by Jofin T Chako, features Asif Ali in the lead role and has been making waves in the industry. Fans of crime thrillers will have something to look forward to as the movie follows the investigation of a murder mystery and how a police officer, Vivek Gopinath, unravels the case.

The plot of the film is engaging. Overall, the performances of the cast are impressive. Asif Ali as the investigating officer excels, and his performance in character keeps the crowd interested in the rest of the story. One of the strong points of the movie is when it reaches its climax, and the doing is excellent, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats.

The film is a success because of its interesting storyline and the performances of the cast. If you are a fan of crime thrillers, Rekhachitram is a must-watch. With its engaging storyline and impressive performances, Rekhachitram is sure to keep you hooked until the very end.

