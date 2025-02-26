Nimrat Kaur seeks blessings at Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Mahashivratri, actress Nimrat Kaur visited the revered Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Nashik, Maharashtra, seeking divine blessings.

The actress, known for her roles in films such as "The Lunchbox "and "Airlift," took to social media to share her experience, posting photos of herself posing inside the temple. Sharing her images, Nimrat wrote in the caption, “Shiva in every particle, Shiva in body and mind. Har Har Mahadev.” Dressed in a traditional outfit, Nimrat radiated grace as she stood in front of the ancient temple, a significant pilgrimage site for devotees of Lord Shiva.

The Trimbakeshwar Temple, known for housing one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, holds immense religious and historical importance, attracting countless visitors every year.

Numerous celebrities from the film industry took to their social media platforms to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Akshay Kumar shared the post of Lord Shiva and captioned it, “This Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva's blessings guide us towards strength, wisdom, and inner peace. Jai Mahakal.” Suniel Shetty shared a video of him praying to Lord Shiva and wrote, “Surrender to Shiva. And everything else surrenders to you. Om Uma Maheshwarabhyaam Namah.”

Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, and Hema Malini, among others, wished fans with heartfelt posts on Mahashivratri.

Meanwhile, ahead of Mahashivratri, Nimrat Kaur opened up about how her upbringing in a Sikh family made the significance of the Maha Kumbh Snan a new concept for her. On 18 February, the 'Dasvi' actress took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Nimrat later took to her Instagram handle to describe her experience and penned a lengthy note where she said that the historic event of the Mahakumbh made her deep dive into the mythology and history of this mesmerizing festival.

She wrote, “Words fail me to describe this experience…as I assimilate what I have been so blessed to participate in. Having grown up in a Sikh family, the significance of the Kumbh Mela snan is a fairly new concept. The unparalleled historic event of the Mahakumbh actually made me deep dive into the mythology and history of this mesmerising festival. One that this year celebrated the coming together of an ocean of humanity, the largest ever our mortal eyes will witness. I am in immeasurable awe of the sheer faith and devotion that has fuelled people of all ages and backgrounds to take momentous journeys and efforts just to set foot here. Deeply grateful for all the tireless efforts being put in by the police and local administrations to manage this mammoth event.”

