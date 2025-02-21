Nicole Kidman discusses working with 19 female filmmaker since 2017

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Oscar-winning star Nicole Kidman has worked with female filmmakers on at least 19 occasions since 2017, surpassing her goal to work with a woman director every 18 months since the #MeToo movement.

Talking to Time that first-time female directors are saddled with the undue pressure to “be perfect” in their debut outings, Kidman shared “It can be changed, but it can only be changed by actually being in the films of women,” reports deadline.com.

Last year, Kidman recalled making the 2017 decision, saying: “It was at a press conference in Cannes where I said, ‘From now on every 18 months, I will work with a female director.’ And then I went, ’18? That’s too long,’ in my head. So, the declaration was 18 months, but I knew in my head it would be every six months to a year.”

“Realising it is just you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and do it,” added Kidman.

“And that requires not being precious and just going, ‘OK, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.’ And being consistent and determined to do it. And then the other side of making the statement is make it publicly, hold yourself accountable and get it done.”

Kidman most recently worked with writer-director Halina Reijn on last year’s erotic thriller Babygirl, following roles in Vicky Jensen and Jorge Blanco’s Spellbound (2024) and Karyn Kusama’s Destroyer (2018), as well as Mimi Cave’s upcoming thriller Holland, premiering next month at SXSW.

During the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where Kidman initially made the pledge, she had said: “I’m in a place, at this stage in my life, where I can support female directors over and over again. It’s a very conscious choice.”

“I’m not gonna go for two or three years without working with a woman. I will seek them out and will continue to do it because that’s part of what I feel is important right now.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.