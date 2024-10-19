Nia Sharma takes a break for an ocean holiday

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma took to her Instagram and shared some stories and videos in which she is seen enjoying her vacation in Phuket, Thailand.

She posted a video that shows her exploring Maya Bay and captioned the video that read, “Exactly where I planned to be… Maya Bay… (No Bae) #phiphiisland #mayabay #lagoon.”

In the video shared by Nia, she can be seen dressed in a black swimsuit and taking a dip in the ocean water. She is also seen having fun on the boat and enjoying the thrill of the waves.

Nia recently made a headline when rumors of her joining ‘Big Boss’ spread like wildfire. She later took to social media and denied all the rumors and apologised to her fans. She wrote, “To all the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed – truly been overwhelmed for the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realise what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”

On the work front, Nia Sharma started her career in 2010 with a television show on Star Plus ‘Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha’ as Anu. She made her recognition with the parallel main lead role of Manvi Chaudhary alongside Krystle D’Souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon in the show titled ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Jamai Raja’ as Roshni Patel. ‘Jamai Raja’ also came up with a sequel. Most recently she was seen playing a ‘Chudail’ in the show ‘Suhaagan Chudail’ which was aired on Colors.

Also, she participated in some reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.