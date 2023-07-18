NIA attaches poultry farm in MP's Ratlam in IS-inspired Rajasthan terror conspiracy case

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that they have attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, which was used by the members of an IS-inspired terror group, 'Sufa', in connection with a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror in Rajasthan.This farm house belongs to an individual, named Imran Khan.

"The property attached by NIA under UA (PA) Act 1967 is located in village Julwaniya, Viryakhedi Road, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. It was owned by accused Imran Khan and was used by 'Sufa' members for radicalizing new cadres and training them in making IEDs," said the official.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against Imran Khan and 10 other accused on September 22, 2022. It had recovered explosives and components used in fabrication of IEDs, etc., from the possession of the accused persons.

The NIA said that they earlier registered a case against Sufa, a newly formed local terror group, in April 2022, in connection with its (Sufa) criminal conspiracy to plan and carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan.

The NIA investigations have revealed that Sufa was deeply inspired by the activities of IS and was inclined toward the Jihadi ideology. The members of Sufa had motivated youths of the area also to join this group for carrying out terror acts.

Further investigations into the matter are on.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.