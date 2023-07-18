WI vs IND: West Indies Include Uncapped Spinner Kevin Sinclair In Squad For 2nd Test

Port of Spain, July 18 (IANS) Off spin-bowling allrounder Kevin Sinclair has received his first Test call-up as West Indies announced a 13-player squad for the second and final Test against India, here.

While the West Indies have kept faith with the majority of the squad that lost to India in the first Test in Dominica, they have called Sinclair in their 13-player squad in place of fellow all-rounder Raymon Reifer, the only change from the opening Test.

Reifer managed scores of just two and 11 while going wicketless during the opening Test against India, but will travel with the team to Trinidad and may still be used in case of an injury.

Sinclair provides Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with another bowling option, with the 23-year-old having already featured for the side in seven ODIs and six T20Is and his most recent appearance coming during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

The all-rounder has a decent first-class record, where he has snapped up 54 wickets in 18 games at an average of 23.98, with a best of 6 for 33. He has also scored 756 runs at 29.07, which includes six half-centuries.

West Indies fell to disappointing innings and 141-run loss to the Asian nation in their first appearance of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle and will be keen to return to winning ways and tie the series when the second Test commences at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.

West Indies squad for the second Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Travelling reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan

