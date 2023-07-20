NIA arrests AMU student for planning attacks on behalf of IS

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has conducted searches in two states and arrested a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly conspiring to carry out violent terror attacks in the country on behalf of terror outfit Islamic State (IS).

The arrested individual has been identified as Faizan Ansari a.k.a. Faiz.

The searches at his house in Lohardaga district of Jharkhand and rented accommodation in Aligarh, were conducted on July 16 and 17.

During the searches, several electronic devices, incriminating materials and documents were seized.

Faizan had allegedly hatched a criminal conspiracy, along with his associates and other unknown individuals, through social media platforms to support IS activities in India and disseminate the outfit's propaganda across various social media platforms.

The conspiracy was aimed at carrying out violent terror attacks in India on behalf of IS.

"Investigations have revealed that Faizan and his associates had pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State. He was also actively in the process of radicalising neo-converts and attracting them to the terrorist fold for enriching the cadre base of the IS in India," an official said.

The NIA said that Ansari was in contact with foreign-based IS handlers, who were guiding him on recruitment for the banned outfit.

Along with other members of IS, he was planning violent actions.

The case was registered by the NIA on July 19 under relevant sections of IPC and UA (P) Act.

The agency will be progressing with its investigations to unravel all the facets of the international conspiracy.

