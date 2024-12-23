NHRC questions Tamil Nadu govt on electrocution of 2 labourers

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to Tamil Nadu government and the state police over the alleged electrocution of two contract labourers of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in Tiruchi last week, an official said on Monday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report on the incident, the NHRC issued notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The media report said that two persons, working as contract labourers with the Tangedco died due to electrocution while repairing a high-tension overhead power line near Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar, Tiruchi on December 18, said a statement.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, indicated gross negligence on the part of the electricity department, resulting in the death of two labourers.

The Commission also noted that such incidents had occurred in the state earlier too. This is a serious human rights violation and a matter of concern for the Commission.

In its notice, the NHRC said that the response from the state government should include the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the two victims.

The Commission said that it would also like to know the steps taken/proposed by the State government and Tangedco to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to the media report, as per the preliminary investigations, the power supply to the cable was not fully turned off during the repair work in Tiruchi. The workers were on the job without any protective gear.

In a similar incident, a worker was electrocuted to death while repairing a transformer in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu last year. Last month, a migrant worker was reportedly electrocuted during Cyclone Fengal and his body was found near an ATM in Muthialpet.

