NHM issues dress code for employees

Lucknow, Aug 21 (IANS) All employees of the National Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh chapter have been asked to wear only formals to the office.

While men would be required to wear formal shirts and trousers, women employees must wear salwar kameez or saree.

The order was issued as per the NHM’s Human Resource Policy.

“The staff must be aware what they wear to work is reflection of their own professionalism and that of NHM Uttar Pradesh. All employees should dress appropriately for the type of service and their position in particular.

"Clothing should be generally formal. A professional appearance is important,” the order said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.