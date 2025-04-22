NFR conducts drone-based cleaning at Kamakhya railway station

Guwahati, April 22 (IANS) In a pioneering move towards improving the cleanliness of train coaches and Railway stations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday conducted its first-ever experimental drone-based cleaning operation at Kamakhya railway station, officials said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that Tuesday’s demonstration specifically targeted the cleaning of high rise and difficult to reach structures within the station premises, as well as roof and outer areas of train coaches, showcasing the potential of drone technology in enhancing cleanliness and hygiene.

He said that the areas covered during the experimental cleaning included the Kamakhya coaching depot sick line, under under-floor wheel Lathe Shed, and the exterior dome portion of Kamakhya station and several train coaches.

The operations effectively showcased the capability of drone technology to efficiently access and maintain elevated structures with precision and ease, the CPRO said.

CPRO Sharma said that this initiative reflects NFR’s continued commitment to adopting innovative, technology-driven solutions for enhanced cleaning operations, aiming to improve efficiency, precision and hygiene across railway premises.

“Drone-based cleaning not only improves accessibility and precision but also reduces the dependency on manual labour in hazardous or elevated areas,” he said.

The official said that the success of this pilot demonstration opens the door to wider implementation of drone-based cleaning across additional major stations and trains under the NFR network.

It aligns with Indian Railways’ vision of embracing cutting-edge, smart maintenance practices that adhere to international standards.

Northeast Frontier Railway continues to lead the way with sustainable, tech-driven innovations, fostering a cleaner, safer and more efficient railway environment for both passengers and railway personnel, the CPRO stated.

The NFR, one of the 17 railway zones in the country, operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

