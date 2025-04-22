Bihar: PM Vishwakarma Yojana proving to be a boon for Muzaffarpur artisans

Muzaffarpur, April 22 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is emerging as a lifeline for traditional artisans in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, offering new hope and financial empowerment to those engaged in crafts passed down through generations.

Kumar Shashi Bhushan Pandit, a sculptor from Muzaffarpur, expressed his enthusiasm about the scheme, calling it a 'boon' for artisans like him.

"For the first time, a Prime Minister has thought about people like us - sculptors, tailors, washermen, stone carvers. This scheme will uplift the lives of countless skilled workers," Pandit told IANS.

Under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, artisans are registered and provided with 15 days of specialised training, along with financial assistance during the training period. Once completed, beneficiaries receive modern toolkits free of cost and are eligible for loans at a concessional interest rate of just 2 per cent. The scheme also promotes market access through exhibitions and fairs, such as the annual 'Saras Mela' in Patna.

“I’ve been making idols and selling them in local markets for years. But now, with this initiative, we have a chance to scale up. Many of us are struggling—some due to poverty, others due to lack of workspace or financial support. This scheme addresses all those problems," Pandit said.

He also encouraged fellow artisans to take full advantage of the scheme.

"Whether you’re a goldsmith, cobbler, tailor, or leather worker - join the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. Learn new skills, improve your craft, and grow your business. The government is providing training centres and even machinery for free."

"The real impact of this scheme will be seen when these goods reach global markets," Pandit said.

"PM (Narendra) Modi has created opportunities for artisans to showcase their work at national fairs. If such platforms are developed in Muzaffarpur, it will lead to more local employment and economic development," he added.

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana was launched by PM Modi on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, on December 17, 2023.

Under the scheme, individuals are imparted training in traditional crafts and also assisted with monetary aid. Skill development training is provided to those employed in informal or unorganised sectors, including carpenters, blacksmiths, masons, goldsmiths, potters, tailors, barbers, cobblers, sculptors, toy makers, etc.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.