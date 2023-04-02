Newly wed couple killed in road accident

Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) A newly married couple from Maharashtra returning home after visiting a pilgrimage centre in Karnataka was killed in a road accident on Saturday in the southern state's Belagavi district, an official said.

The incident took place in Halluru village near Mudalagi taluk.

The deceased were identified as Indrajith Mohan Dammanagi (27) and Kalyani Indrajith Dammanagi (24).

According to the police, they were married for 10 days and hailed from Maharashtra.

They were returning after visiting Banashankari temple in Badami. The accident had taken place on the state highway between Nippani and Mudhol.

The couple was travelling in a car and a tanker had collided with the vehicle.

