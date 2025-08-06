New Trump tariffs on India to take effect in 21 days

Washington, Aug 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, with the new measure set to take effect after 21 days from now.

The move comes in response to what the US says is India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, which Washington claims undermines its national security and foreign policy.

The fresh tariff will be added to the 25 per cent duty already announced by Trump, bringing the total levy on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

The earlier tariffs and penalties were introduced over what the Trump administration described as India’s ongoing oil imports from Russia and longstanding trade barriers.

The decision follows a series of warnings from Trump over the past few days. On his social media platform, Truth Social, the US President threatened to raise tariffs substantially on India for buying what he called "massive amounts" of Russian oil.

A day before signing the order, he warned that new tariffs could be announced within "24 hours".

Under the new order, the additional duty will apply to all eligible Indian goods entering the US after 21 days from now.

Shipments already in transit before that date and cleared before September 17 will be exempt.

The tariffs will be in addition to all existing duties unless goods qualify for specific exemptions under other trade measures.

The order defines "Russian Federation oil" as crude or refined petroleum of Russian origin and includes purchases made indirectly through third countries or intermediaries.

US authorities, led by the Secretary of Commerce, will also monitor other countries for similar imports and may recommend further actions.

Trump has retained the authority to modify the order based on new intelligence, retaliation from other nations, or policy changes by Russia or India.

The move expands Washington’s use of trade measures as a tool to pressure countries into cutting energy ties with Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

