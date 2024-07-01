New laws will free criminal justice system from colonial mindset: J&K L-G

Srinagar, July 1 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the new laws will free the criminal justice system from the colonial mindset.

“Three new criminal laws would liberate the country's criminal justice system from the colonial-era mindset. These new laws, which come into effect nationwide today, will bring widespread changes to India's criminal justice system by ending colonial-era statutes,” Sinha said was speaking at the implementation ceremony of the new laws.

He said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have been implemented following consultations with stakeholders over the past four years.

“In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed a review of the criminal laws. In August 2019, states, High Courts, the Supreme Court, and MPs were asked for suggestions. Between 2020 and 2021, consultations were held and the government received 3,200 suggestions. Home Minister, Amit Shah participated in 58 meetings,” he said.

Sinha also interacted with social workers and police officers from other districts to gather feedback about the new laws.

The three new laws received Parliament's nod on December 21, 2023. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25, 2023, and they were published in the official gazette on the same day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.