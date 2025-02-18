Nepali student row: Odisha legislators demand action against private varsity authorities

Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (IANS) The administration of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar continues to face flak for the mistreatment meted out to the students from Nepal, following their protest over the suicide of a fellow female student in the hostel last week.

Several legislators across party lines on Tuesday raised the issue in the Odisha Assembly, demanding action against the authorities of the private educational institute for the incident.

The legislators alleged that the incident tarnished Odisha's image on international platforms.

Raising the issue in the House during the Zero Hour on Tuesday, senior Biju Janata Dal leader Pratap Keshari Deb said that the image of Odisha is tarnished on the global stage due to the suicide and subsequent forceful eviction of Nepali students by the university authorities.

He also alleged that the law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating rapidly under the BJP government that came to power using 'Odia Asmita'.

Similarly, Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati demanded a judicial probe into the suicide of the female student and the allegations of assault on other students from Nepal.

Bahinipati also warned to sit on protest in the House if the BJP government does not accept his demand for a judicial probe.

He said that the relationship of Odisha with Nepal is deep and the mistreatment meted out to the Nepali students is shameful.

BJP MLA Babu Singh also raised the issue in the Assembly, demanding the arrest of the founder of KIIT, Achyuta Samanta.

"Odisha is known for its culture and hospitality in the past. We should not neglect to extend our hospitality to the students who are coming to Odisha for studies. The incident that took place at KIIT two days back is a shame for Odisha as well as India," said Singh.

He demanded the arrest of Samanta claiming the incident could not have occurred without his instructions.

The deceased Prakriti Lamsal (20), a student of B.Tech (Computer Science) at KIIT University, ended her life on Sunday following harassment by her estranged boyfriend and the accused Advik Shrivastava, a student of B.Tech (Mechanical).

