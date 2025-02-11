Neil Nitin Mukesh relives his childhood days

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh relived his childhood days as he binge-watched a Robin Williams’ classic “Mrs. Doubtfire”, which was released in 1993.

Neil took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of him watching the 1993 iconic film on his laptop.

“Back to being the II year old me,” he wrote as the caption.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” is directed by Chris Columbus. It was based on the 1987 novel Madame Doubtfire, by Anne Fine. The film co-stars Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein, and Robert Prosky. It follows a recently divorced actor who disguises himself as an elderly female housekeeper to be able to interact with his children.

It won the Academy Award for Best Makeup, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Williams was awarded the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Neil is the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh. He debuted as a child artist in Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He went on to make his full-fledged debut playing the title role in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007). Since then, he has starred in New York (2009), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), and Saaho (2019).

The 43-year-old made his Tamil film debut with Kaththi in 2014 and Telugu film debut with Kavacham in 2018.

The actor’s latest work is “Hisaab Barabar”, a satirical action comedy directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film stars R. Madhavan, Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid. The story follows a railway ticket checker who uncovers discrepancies in minor bank transactions, which leads him to uncover deeper systemic corruption. It was released on 24 January on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.