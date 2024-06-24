NEET question paper leak: Probe leads to underbelly of exam mafia

Patna, June 24 (IANS) Amid the CBI probe into the NEET exam question paper leak case, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has stumbled across several shocking details leading to the underbelly of the exam mafia and its role in the recent spate of cancellation of exams, leaving aspirants across the country worried and puzzled.

According to sources, the EOU during its investigation learned that the mastermind behind the NEET paper leak case in Bihar is Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is yet to be apprehended.

The exam mafia's network is spread across the country and functions at different levels, the sources said, adding that among the 19 people arrested in the paper leak case, Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar are the 'Level 2' exam mafia who work for mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya.

Earlier, Nitish and Amit started working under the aegis of Atul Vats and Anshul Singh of the Ravi Atri gang in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Nitish and Amit, who worked for Sanjeev Mukhiya, used to first look for candidates who wanted to pass the exam by pouring in monetary favours. Once the candidates were found, they looked for 'solvers' -- individuals who could answer the question papers.

According to sources, these two accused have played a 'big role' in the NEET paper leak and have been involved in this illegal business for quite some time.

Ravi Atri is said to be a notorious name in medical examinations' question paper leaks while Sanjeev Mukhiya of Bihar has been previously involved in the paper leak of examinations conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and others, they said.

During the investigation, it emerged that Nitish and Amit searched for candidates by striking deals ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

The EOU is also looking for a person named Rakesh Ranjan a.k.a. Rocky. He had allegedly booked rooms for 30 to 35 candidates in Learn Play School Patna. Rocky is said to be the nephew of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya.

Rocky received the question paper through Sanjeev Mukhiya and got it solved by medical students of Patna and Ranchi, the sources said, citing the EOU investigation.

The EOU had earlier arrested Chintu Kumar a.k.a. Baldev from Deoghar in Jharkhand. He is also a relative of Sanjeev Mukhiya. Chintu also stayed at Learn Play School in Patna and different question papers and answers to all subjects were made available on his mobile phone.

An EOU source said that two key figures in this case are Chintu, and one Pintu. They got the question papers and answers printed and delivered them to the candidates.

After the candidates left for the examination centres, Chintu and Pintu burnt the printed question papers and destroyed the evidence, the source said.

Besides, Roshan Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, who are among the 19 people arrested by the police, worked as 'helpers' for Nitish and Amit. Their job was to bring the candidates to the Learn Play School. It was also their responsibility to take all the candidates safely to the examination centres. They also used to search for candidates and send them to Nitish and Amit.

Another name that emerged in the case is Sikandar Yadavendu. Sikandar is also said to be close to Sanjeev Mukhiya.

Sanjeev Mukhiya and Sikander Yadvendu have known each other for a long time. Sanjeev's son Shiv Kumar studied at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and Sikandar's elder daughter also did MBBS from the same institution.

Shiv is the main accused in the teacher recruitment exam paper leak case and is in jail. Awadhesh Kumar, who was arrested in this case, is said to be Sikandar's financier.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.