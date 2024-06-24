MP govt intensifies action against cow smuggling, slaughtering

Bhopal, June 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has intensified action against cow smuggling and slaughtering in the state.

According to officials, in the last one month, nearly 600 cases related to cattle smuggling have been registered in the state, in which more than 1,100 people have been arrested.

At least four persons -- two each in Morena and Seoni -- allegedly involved in cow smuggling and slaughtering were booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) during the past one week.

Besides this, the government is also taking action against officials who fail to execute the government's direction on preventing cow slaughtering. Swift removal of Seoni's SP Rakesh Kumar and Collector Kshitij Singhal following the recovery of more than 60 cow carcasses in the district in the past few days is being seen as the government's signal to officials that it will not tolerate any lapses in execution of the Anti-Cow Slaughtering Act.

Sanskriti Jain has been appointed as the new Collector of Seoni while Sunil Kumar would be the new SP. The state government has also sent a committee under the supervision of an Additional Director General (ADG) of Police to examine the matter.

"The Anti-Cow Slaughtering Act is already in place in Madhya Pradesh and we have given clear direction to all district administrations to ensure action against those not complying with the law. An ADG-level committee has been sent to examine the matter and further action will be taken as per the committee's report," CM Yadav said on Sunday.

He also said that the SP and Collector of Seoni have been replaced because some lapses were found in the execution of the law. "Whoever will be found guilty will be punished. A special operation for the execution of the Anti-Cow Slaughtering Act has been underway across the state for the past one month," the Chief Minister said.

In the last one month, more than 7,000 cows were rescued from illegal possession during the same period. Police said that most cases of cattle smuggling were reported in Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Ratlam and Neemuch districts.

