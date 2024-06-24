CBI sleuths suspected to be impersonators, attacked in Bihar village

Patna, June 24 (IANS) A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing a paper leak case was attacked in a village in Bihar's Nawada district over suspicion of being fake officers, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Kasiyadih village under the Rajauli police station area.

Confirming the incident, Nawada's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul said that an FIR has been registered and so far, four persons including a woman have been arrested in connection to the attack.

The CBI team from Delhi reached the village after tracing the mobile phone location of an accused in the paper leak case. Villagers suspected them of being fake CBI officers and attacked them. They also vandalised the vehicles of CBI officials, sources said.

The CBI sleuths somehow informed the district police about the incident and a team of Rajauli police immediately reached the village and rescued them. Later, in the presence of local police, the CBI sleuths seized two mobile phones from a house.

"We have registered an FIR against eight persons. Besides, more than 150 unknown persons have also been booked for attacking the CBI team. The FIR was registered following a written complaint from a CBI official," said Rajesh Kumar, the SHO of Rajauli police station.

