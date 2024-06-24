Gujarat FDCA seizes 3,000 kg of 'adulterated' ghee in Navsari

Navsari (Gujarat), June 24 (IANS) Authorities seized over 3,000 kg of 'adulterated' ghee during a raid at a facility in Gujarat's Navsari on Sunday. They also confiscated palm oil, which is believed to have been mixed with the ghee to cut costs.

The raid by a team of the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA), which resulted in the seizure of goods worth around Rs 14 lakh, was initiated after receiving actionable intelligence about the malpractices at the facility of Shiv Food Products in Onchi village of Navsari district.

The brand involved, Sukhwant, is now under scrutiny for selling adulterated products.

During the operation, authorities took eight samples of the adulterated ghee for laboratory testing to confirm the presence of palm oil. They found 10 containers of palm oil on the premises.

Gujarat FDCA Commissioner H.G. Koshia emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring the availability of pure and safe food products for the citizens.

He affirmed that legal action would follow the lab results.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.