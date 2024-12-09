Neet exam: MP HC quashes state counselling process, asks NBEMS to prepare fresh list

Bhopal, Dec 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday invalidated the NEET-PG 2024 state merit list and quashed the counselling process observing discrepancies in it.

The court has also directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to prepare a fresh state merit list as soon as possible.

The development came during the hearing of a petition filed by a resident doctor associated with Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH)

Abhishek Shukla.

The petitioner has raised his apprehension, alleging unfair practices in the preparation of the merit list and has sought immediate intervention from the High Court.

He has alleged that despite scoring high in the NEET merit list, many in-service candidates were ranked lower in the state merit list. This discrepancy was deemed a violation of the rules governing the selection process.

Heating the matter, the division bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva observed

that the normalisation process was applied twice while preparing the merit list for MD-MS admissions.

"The state merit of NEET PG 2024 examination for the state of Madhya Pradesh can not be sustained and is accordingly quashed," the court said.

The court further observed, "National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is directed to prepare a fresh state merit list by awarding the incentivised marks to the in-service candidates, not on their raw scores but their normalised scores."

The court has also instructed NBEMS to create a fresh state merit list to ensure fairness and compliance with the rules.

"This decision aims to rectify the discrepancies and uphold the integrity of the selection process," the court observed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.