Neena Gupta's valuable advice to daughter Masaba on work and life

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Seasoned actress Neena Gupta is known to be someone who does not shy away from speaking her mind. Recently, her daughter, Masaba Gupta dropped a video of her mother giving her some great advice on work and life.

Neena Gupta can be heard saying in the clip, "What I am saying is - forget a big fancy house, a big car- do your work, you will be respected, and you will also earn money. Do not think about anything else. People will respect you even if you travel by an auto rikshaw. No one respects you because of your big car - I have realized that. Do good work, that's it."

Masaba captioned the post, "She has spoken"

On the professional front, Neena Gupta will next be a part of the forthcoming movie "Dil Dosti Aur Dogs".

The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday. The drama promises a wholesome narrative exploring the transformative role that dogs play in our lives. Set in Goa, the film portrays the unique bond between humans and dogs, highlighting their impact on emotions and relationships.

Talking about "Dil Dosti Aur Dogs", Neena Gupta said, “Playing this character was a deeply emotional experience for me. She’s a woman who has suppressed her passion and distanced herself from the world, but through an unexpected companion, she learns that life still has so much to offer. It’s a beautiful journey of rediscovery, and I connected with it on a personal level”.

She added, “Working with Viral Shah was an absolute delight as he has such a clear vision and yet allows us the creative space to truly own our characters. The entire cast brought so much warmth to the set, and it felt like a family. I especially loved sharing the screen with my incredible co-stars, each bringing something unique to the story. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this heartwarming journey and now, with Dil Dosti aur Dogs premiering on JioHotstar, I couldn’t be more thrilled”.

The Viral Shah's directorial stars Neena Gupta, Masumeh Makhija, Sharad Kelkar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Keerti Kelkar, Tinu Anand, Ehan Bhat, and Tridha Chaudhary in significant roles.

