K’taka govt demands clarity on Mekedatu project from Centre

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) The Karnataka government has demanded that the Union government clarify its stand over the implementation of the controversial Mekedatu project. The Mekedatu project is an ambitious project of the Congress government and opposed by Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also oversees the Water Resources Department, stated, “We have urged the Union Government to clarify its stance on the Mekedatu project. There should be no further delay in decision-making. We need to know whether the project will be approved or not. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti is in a position to deliver justice, and we have asked them to make their stand clear. This project should benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.”

He said that regarding the Pennar River issue, there is a dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu the government enquired whether it can be resolved through negotiations.

“Last year, 300 TMC of water flowed into the sea, and the year before that, it was 400 TMC. We must utilise this water effectively,” he said.

When questioned about the water levels in reservoirs ahead of summer in Karnataka, he assured, “There is no need to worry about drinking water. For agricultural use, we are implementing necessary controls.”

Speaking about Navali Dam Project discussions with Andhra Pradesh, Shivakumar stated: “With silt accumulation in the Tungabhadra dam, around 30 TMC of water is being wasted. Hence, there is a plan to construct a parallel dam near Navali. In this regard, we held a separate meeting with ministers and officials from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and we also brought this to the attention of the Union Minister. The Union Minister suggested that we hold discussions and reach a consensus, assuring that if both states agree, there will be no objections.”

Shivakumar further stated, “I called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and requested a meeting in the first week of March. Our technical advisory committee has suggested an alternative approach, but we cannot disclose it publicly until discussions are held with both states.”

“There were several past proposals for desilting, but the question remains: where should the 24-30 TMC of extracted silt be disposed of? The technical committee has provided recommendations after analysing costs. Andhra Pradesh CM has given us time for a meeting in early March. Once the date is confirmed, I, along with our entire team, will visit Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“The Union government has yet to issue a gazette notification regarding the Krishna Upper Basin Project and the Alamatti Dam. We have urged them to expedite the notification so that we can utilise our share of water. We have already started canal construction and other related works. The Chief Minister has decided to complete the land acquisition process in a single phase to avoid escalating costs,” he said.

“For the Kalasa-Banduri project, forest department approval is still pending. Previously, the Chief Minister and I had met the Prime Minister and submitted a proposal. The Prime Minister had instructed the Union Minister of Jal Shakti to take a decision on this matter. Therefore, we are putting pressure on the Union government. Meanwhile, we have also discussed this with Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, who has assured that he will take it up with the Ministry of Environment and Forests,” he said.

Regarding opposition to river interlinking projects, he stated, “Let anyone oppose it. For us, the interests of our state and farmers come first. When implementing government projects, cutting trees is inevitable, but for every tree removed, we will plant four new trees.”

When asked about the specific TMC of water requested under the river interlinking projects, he said, “Discussions are still in the preliminary stage. Let’s wait for the technical committee’s report.”

“Regarding river interlinking projects, we have submitted multiple proposals to the Union Government, advocating for Karnataka’s share of water. A technical committee has been appointed to evaluate the replacement of dam gates and implement safety measures. Additionally, an advanced technology-based project has been planned to ensure water reaches the tail-end areas of canals. We have sought time for another meeting with the Union Minister before March 18. Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna has provided his input, and we have held discussions for the benefit of our state,” he said.

“We have submitted a proposal to the Union Minister of Jal Shakti regarding various irrigation projects in the state, amounting to Rs 11,000 crore, along with a request for clarity on the Union Government's stand on the Mekedatu project,” Shivakumar reiterated.

