Neeharika Roy shares about her bond with Nikki Sharma: ‘She’s like a sister’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actresses Neeharika Roy and Nikki Sharma have forged a special bond. Both the actresses lead their respective shows, while Neeharika essays the role of Radha in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', Nikki leads the show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti' as Shakti. The two became close while shooting for a crossover episode.

In the special Mahasangam episode, Shakti (essayed by Nikki) of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ with her family, visits ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s residence to invite them to her sister, Rimjhim's (Reva Kaurase) wedding. To win Shakti's friendship, Shiv goes behind her.

While ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ is a contemporary romantic drama set in modern-day Vrindavan, ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’ explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.

In the Mahasangam episode, Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) is scared of her concealed past with Radha (essayed by Neeharika), as she discovers Shiv's presence in the Trivedi house. And on the other hand, Damini plans to steal property documents amidst the festival celebrations.

It will indeed be a grand celebration as Shiv, Shakti, Radha and Mohan are coming together for the special episode of Janmashtami. In the special episode, viewers will get to witness how Gungun faces a life-threatening situation, and Mandira and Damini make an evil plan together against Radha-Mohan and Shiv-Shakti.

After collaborating for numerous scenes together, Neeharika and Nikki have formed a profound friendship.

Neeharika said: "It is always fun to work with Shabir, Arjun, and Nikki together. Combining two fantastic shows into a single momentous episode is a rare and remarkable experience. Not only have we crafted a memorable episode for our viewers, but I've also found wonderful friends among my co-stars.”

“And my friendship with Nikki has only become stronger by shooting for these special Mahasangam episodes. It is not easy to get along with everyone in life, very few make that impression in your heart in a short span of time where you want to make an effort for people to stay in your life, Nikki has become that friend. And now, it’s not just that we're co-stars, she is like a sister to me,” she shared.

While Neeharika is happy to have found a friend in her colleague Nikki, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Shakti and Radha will save themselves from the evil plan of Damini and Mandira.

Both shows air on Zee TV.

