Police to seek Mamman Khan's remand in connection to Nuh violence

Gurugram, Sep 15 (IANS) Nuh SP Narendra Bijarnia on Friday said the police will seek the remand of arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan in connection with the July 31 violence that erupted in the Haryana district.

The MLA has been accused of instigating the violence that killed six people.

Addressing reporters, Bijarnia said the police have ample evidence against Khan to proceed with further legal action in the matter.

Khan was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police late Thursday night after his bail application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court was rejected.

He will be produced at the Nuh District Court in Nuh on Friday for thorough interrogation, the SP said.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified outside the court.

Also to prevent the possibility of fresh violence, people have been advised to offer the Friday namaz at home.

It is being said that the Haryana government had informed the high court on Thursday that, “in FIR No.149 dated August 1, 2023, registered under Sections 148, 149, 153-A, 379-A, 436, 506 of IPC, 1860 at Police Station Nagina, District Nuh, Haryana, there are 52 accused persons out of which 42 persons have been arrested".

"One Taufiq, who is also an accused in the FIR was arrested on August 9th and Taufiq named Mamman Khan as one of the accused in this case," it had said.

Meanwhile, the SP went on to say that "the police found Khan's involvement in Badkali Chowk violence in Nuh on July 31.

"Khan was in touch with several people over the phone. Some YouTube channels are also under the scanner for spreading misinformation and instigating the riots in Nuh," he added.

In connection to the violence, the police have registered 60 FIRs and arrested 330 people, the SP noted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.