NCPCR declares Jharkhand's mica mines child labour free

Koderma (Jharkhand), July 5 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has declared the mica mines in Jharkhand 'child labour free', NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo said at a programme here on Friday.

Over 20,000 children from 684 villages in the mica mining area have been rescued from the clutches of child labour and enrolled in schools, according to an NCPCR report.

This achievement is the result of a collaborative effort between the NCPCR, the state government, district administration, and civil society groups, it said.

The campaign to free children from mica mines began in 2004, when a study revealed that over 5,000 kids were working in the mines.

By 2019, the number had increased to around 20,000.

However, sustained efforts by the NCPCR, the state government, and civil society organisations have led to the successful rescue and rehabilitation of these children.

Kanoongo said, "I am proud to announce that all children have been rescued from the mica mines and are now attending schools. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of the government, civil society, and the district administration."

Bhuwan Ribhu, a child rights activist who conducted the first study on child labour in the mica mines in 2004, said, "Identifying and rescuing over 20,000 children working in the mines and enrolling them in schools is a historic achievement. It shows that with determination and collective effort, even the most challenging tasks can be accomplished."

The programme was attended by Koderma Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra, Giridihi Deputy Commissioner Megha Bharadwaj, and Este Lauder Companies' Executive Director David Hirsch, among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.