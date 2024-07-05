Mind-bending sci-fi thriller 'Aarambham' streams on Amazon Prime Video

The mind-bending sci-fi thriller 'Aarambham' is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

'Aarambham' is a mind-bending time travel thriller starring Mohan Bhagat, who previously impressed audiences with his performance in 'C/o Kancharapalem.' Directed by Ajay Nag V, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Blending elements of time travel and déjà vu, this sci-fi thriller provides a unique and captivating experience for viewers.

This distinctive entertainer release on Amazon Prime Video through Bhavani Media.

Coming to the story of 'Aarambham,' prisoner number 299 managed to escape from Kalaghati jail without leaving a trace of evidence. This mysterious escape confuse the authorities, prompting the police to hire two exceptional detectives to solve the case. During their investigation, the detectives uncover something truly astonishing.

As delve deeper into the prisoner's escape, they discover that it involves a complex interplay of time travel and déjà vu. They find themselves pulled into a labyrinth of shifting timelines, where every clue they uncover leads to more questions. The film offers mind-bending and immersive experience, blending science fiction with mystery.

Travel through time and experience the enigma of déjà vu in this thrilling adventure where every moment has the potential to change the past, present, and future. As the detectives race against time, they realize that their actions could have far-reaching consequences, altering reality in ways they never imagined.

Time travel meets déjà vu—step into a world where every moment feels both thrillingly new and hauntingly familiar. 'Aarambham' takes you on a journey through a temporal maze, filled with unexpected twists and turns, challenging your perceptions of time and reality.