6 women, 7 children among 25 Rohingyas held in Tripura for illegal entry

Agartala, July 5 (IANS) The police have arrested 25 Rohingyas, including six women and seven children, from two different places in North Tripura district when they were about to board buses to first go to Guwahati and then to Hyderabad by train in search of jobs, officials said on Friday.

A police officer said that 25 Rohingyas were separately arrested from a bus stand at Dharmanagar and the Churaibari Gate in North Tripura district on Thursday night.

The detainees told the police that they entered Tripura from Bangladesh through Sonamura in Sepahijala district and Kailashahar in Unakoti district and intended to go to Guwahati by bus and then to Hyderabad by train in search of jobs.

There were no valid travel documents with the Rohingyas who left their camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar before illegally entering India with the help of touts, the officer said.

To recall, around 100 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, have been arrested from the Agartala railway station in the past two months.

More than one million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar are living in Cox's Bazar since 2017.

An official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Friday that the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, held a meeting with top BSF and police officers on Thursday night and asked them to maintain strict vigil along the border and take appropriate steps to prevent the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into the Indian territory.

“CM Saha has expressed concern over the recent rise in infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals into the Indian territory. He has directed the concerned officials to take stringent action against those involved in providing shelter and facilitating illegal border crossings,” the CMO official said.

