NCP imbroglio won't derail MVA, asserts Thackeray

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) In his first reaction to the ongoing crisis rocking the Nationalist Congress Party since three days, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray said that it will not affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), three-party alliance comprising even the Congress.

"I don't think it will have any impact on the MVA... Even from my side we shall not do anything that could create cracks in the alliance," declared Thackeray while interacting briefly with the mediapersons.

When asked whether he had spoken to NCP President Sharad Pawar to reconsider his move to step down as party chief, Thackeray shot back in lighter vein: "Who am I to advise Sharad Pawara? What if he doesn't heed my advice..."

The ex-CM pointed out that Pawar Saheb has the right to take his decisions and each worker of his party (NCP) has the right to convey their reaction to their leadership, and "let's wait for the NCP committee meeting of tomorrow."

On his planned Saturday visit to the protest-hit Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd project coming up with Arab help at a cost of Rs 3 lakh-crore, Thackeray said that he is going to meet the people of Barsu and surrounding villagers who are opposing the plant.

"I am not going there to see the strength of the Shiv Sena (UBT) or the Bharatiya Janata Party, but to meet and interact with the local population, hear out their problems or grievances. Unless all their apprehensions are cleared, the project should not be pushed through," reiterated Thackeray.

To a query on Pawar's adverse comments in his autobiography, 'Lok Majhe Sangati', Thackeray guardedly said that he had nothing to say as "my work as CM is before the whole world and the people of the state who are like a family."

Nevertheless, Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut has stated that he would reply to Pawar's observations on Thackeray through the 'Saamana Group' soon.

