NCC cadets reach Kolkata after 410 km voyage down Bhagirathi, Hooghly

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) A contingent of 60 cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), including 30 girls, sailed into Kolkata on Friday after completing a gruelling 410 km voyage down the Bhagirathi and Hooghly Rivers in just over a fortnight.

The cadets of the 2 Bengal Navy Unit, NCC, were flagged-in at the Man of War Jetty in Kolkata by Maj Gen Vivek Tyagi, ADG, West Bengal & Sikkim Directorate, NCC.

After receiving the cadets, Maj Gen Tyagi commended them for their perseverance, discipline, and dedication throughout the expedition.

The NCC cadets set off on whaler boats from Farakka on June 12 and traversed through eight districts of West Bengal before reaching Kolkata. The theme of the sailing expedition was 'Excellence on the Waves, Honour in the Winds, Safety Paramount', underscoring the core values of NCC.

The expedition exemplified the sense of adventure and teamwork that prevails in all NCC cadets. During the voyage, the cadets were accompanied by a team from the Indian Navy.

During the voyage, the cadets visited historical sites along the route and also spread awareness messages through 'nukkar nataks' and rallies. Such activities emphasised the importance of community engagement and cultural heritage, enriching the cadets' experience and fostering a sense of social responsibility.

A cultural extravaganza has been planned at a city college to celebrate the cadets' achievements and highlight the diverse cultural tapestry of India.

