Apple launches Vision Pro in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Apple on Friday launched its virtual reality (VR) headset Vision Pro in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore.

This marks the first time that the device has been officially available outside of the US.

"Apple Vision Pro arrived in Apple Store locations across China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore," the tech giant said.

"Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world to deliver powerful spatial experiences that transform the way people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, enjoy entertainment, and much more," it added.

Apple team members celebrated with the first customers in these countries and regions to explore this revolutionary product and participate in a guided demo experience that’s only available at Apple Retail, the company said.

The Apple Vision Pro is also set to launch in Germany, France, Australia, the UK, and Canada on July 12.

The Vision Pro is powered by visionOS. During WWDC earlier this month, Apple announced visionOS 2, which is the first major update to the Vision Pro's operating system.

VisionOS 2‌ includes various new features and changes such as -- a redesigned Photos app with SharePlay support, the ability to turn existing 2D photos into spatial photos, a larger ultra-wide version of Mac Virtual Display that is equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side, others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.