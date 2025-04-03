Naveen Jindal urges govt to establish food testing lab in Kurukshetra

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) BJP leader and Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal has called upon the central government to establish a Food Testing Laboratory in Kurukshetra under the "One District, One Lab" initiative.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour on Thursday, Jindal stressed the need for a state-of-the-art food testing facility to ensure food safety, public health, and consumer rights.

Jindal said, "Every district must have access to proper food testing infrastructure. Kurukshetra, as a major agricultural hub and expanding urban centre, is an ideal location for such a facility. It will not only benefit local farmers but also ensure safer food for consumers."

Jindal has consistently raised concerns about food quality, transparent labeling, and the regulation of ultra-refined seed oils in Parliament. His latest demand aligns with his broader vision of promoting public health and food safety regulations across the country.

In response to Jindal’s demand, Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Chirag Paswan acknowledged the importance of the issue. He assured that the proposal for a food testing laboratory in Kurukshetra would be positively considered and that the ministry would take appropriate action.

Jindal welcomed the minister’s assurance, stating: "I thank the Minister for recognizing the need. Ensuring access to safe and nutritious food is a fundamental right of every citizen. A food testing lab in Kurukshetra will serve lakhs of people, help farmers comply with food safety standards, and strengthen India’s food quality framework."

Jindal’s push for a food testing lab is part of a larger national effort to enhance food safety standards, improve consumer awareness, and ensure strict quality checks on food products.

If implemented, the Kurukshetra Food Testing Laboratory would provide scientific testing and certification for food products. It will support farmers and food producers in meeting safety standards. It can strengthen consumer protection against adulteration and sub-standard food.

