Who was Gagan Rao? Bengaluru Bank Employee Dies by Suicide Over Wife's Alleged Harassment!

In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a 31-year-old private bank employee, identified as Gagan Rao, was found dead by suicide at his residence in Hosakerehalli on Sunday morning. Rao had married Meghana, a final-year BCA student from Chamarajanagar, just 11 months ago. According to police, the couple engaged in frequent arguments after Meghana accused Rao of infidelity.

Early on Sunday, around 7:45 am, the couple reportedly had a heated dispute. Following the argument, Rao went into his room and used a sari to hang himself from a ceiling fan. When he did not come out for more than 10 minutes, Meghana and neighbours broke down the door and discovered his body.

Rao’s family has accused Meghana of persistent harassment and filed a complaint alleging that her repeated accusations and verbal abuse drove him to take this extreme step.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the marital history, ulterior motives, and whether there was any physical harassment involved. Officials say that Meghana’s role and the nature of the dispute are being examined under the lens of abetment to suicide by spouse if any supporting evidence emerges.

This incident brings to the fore the complex and often overlooked issue of harassment within marriages and how prolonged emotional distress can trigger tragic consequences. Mental health experts point out that men under such strain often do not seek help, and couples counselling or mediation is rarely explored.

Authorities urge anyone facing similar distress to proactively reach out for help. For now, the Bengaluru police are gathering forensic reports and digital evidence, and the investigation will determine the exact sequence of events leading to Rao’s death.