What Happens to Stock Market if BJP Wins West Bengal Elections 2026?

India’s stock markets are closely tracking political developments as vote counting for the 2026 assembly elections is set to begin on May 4. According to a recent note by Kotak Institutional Equities, the election outcome—particularly in West Bengal—could influence short-term market sentiment.

The brokerage suggests that equities may see an immediate boost if the Bharatiya Janata Party performs strongly in West Bengal. Exit polls indicating a potential breakthrough for the party have already sparked optimism, and if these projections are confirmed, markets could react positively in the near term.

Beyond West Bengal, the broader political outlook also plays a role. Surveys hint that incumbent governments may retain power in states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. This continuity, combined with a closely fought contest in Bengal, is seen as a supportive factor for investor confidence—at least in the short run.

However, analysts caution that any election-driven rally may not last long. The biggest concern remains crude oil prices, which continue to act as a key trigger for market direction. Rising oil costs could put pressure on inflation, the current account deficit, and overall economic stability.

Kotak also highlighted several macroeconomic challenges that policymakers may need to address, including elevated oil prices, the possibility of weaker agricultural output due to an uneven monsoon, and a widening external deficit. With no major elections expected until early 2027, the government may get a window to focus on structural reforms, energy pricing adjustments, and progress on international trade agreements.

Despite these near-term uncertainties, the brokerage maintains a positive outlook on corporate earnings. It expects Nifty 50 companies to deliver strong profit growth, projecting a rise of 19.3% in FY2027 and 13.9% in FY2028.

In the coming months, market movements are likely to remain range-bound, as the initial excitement around election results fades. Investors are expected to shift their focus back to earnings performance, global oil trends, and the government’s policy direction.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Update: Another Survey Grabs Attention