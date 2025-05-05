West Bengal man bites off wife’s ‘beautiful’ nose, swallows it

In a bizarre incident reported in West Bengal, a man bit off his wife’s nose and swallowed it. The incident was reported in Nadia village on May 2.

According to reports, Bapan Sheikh often praised his wife Madhu Khatun for her beautiful face, especially her nose.

Late on May 2, around 3 am, Sheikh bit Madhu’s nose and swallowed it, causing severe bleeding. In her complaint, Madhu informed police that her husband often said he would eat her nose because it was so beautiful. However, she dismissed his remarks as a joke.

According to reports, Sheikh used to drink alcohol occasionally. On the night of May 2, when he bit off Madhu’s nose, she tried to stop him. He also bit her finger. Madhu escaped from the house and filed a complaint at the Shantipur police station.

Bapan was arrested on May 3 (Saturday) and was produced before the Ranaghat court on Sunday.

Madhu and Bapan Sheikh got married nine years ago and have an eight-year-old daughter. According to reports, the couple had a love marriage.