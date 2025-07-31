West Bengal Govt Declares Public Holiday on September 3 for Karam Puja 2025

The West Bengal Government has announced a new public holiday on the occasion of Karam Puja, bringing cheer to state government employees. The Finance Department (Audit Branch) issued an official notification declaring September 3, 2025 (Wednesday), as a holiday for the festival.

According to the notification, this announcement serves as a partial modification to the earlier Finance Department Memo No. 4712-F(P2) dated 22/11/2024. The order was signed by Shri P.K. Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of West Bengal, under notification number No.2802-F(P2), dated 29/07/2025.

Who Will Get This Holiday?

The declared holiday will be applicable to:

All State Government Offices

Local Bodies

Statutory Bodies, Boards, Corporations, and Undertakings

Educational Institutions owned or controlled by the State Government

Employees belonging to tribal communities working in Tea Gardens across the state

Who is Exempted?

The notification clarified that the holiday will not apply to the following two offices:

The Registrar of Assurances, Kolkata

The Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata

These offices will remain operational on September 3, 2025.

Significance of Karam Puja

Karam Puja is an important festival for the tribal communities of West Bengal. The holiday declaration is seen as a mark of respect towards their cultural traditions, enabling them to celebrate the festival with dignity and joy.

The announcement has been widely welcomed by state government employees as it provides an additional day of rest and celebration.