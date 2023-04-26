Watch: Priyanka Gandhi ‘Enjoys Making Dosa’ at Mysuru Eatery 

Mysuru: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on an election campaign trail in Karnataka, took some time out of her busy schedule to learn the basics of dosa making at a restaurant in the city.

Priyanka went to Mylari Restaurant, one of the oldest food joints famous for its unique dosa in Mysuru, for breakfast. She was accompanied by Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Perfect dosas are just the beginning; with such skillful hands, there's no limit to the power they can bring to the world. pic.twitter.com/qsgUw6IBeJ — Congress (@INCIndia) April 26, 2023

She relished idli and delicious dosa at the restaurant and later expressed her desire to learn the process of dosa making. The owner of the restaurant accepted her request and allowed her inside the kitchen. Priyanka tried her hand at making the delicious dosa herself.

“Enjoyed making dosas with the legendary Myalri Hotel owners this morning. What a shining example of honesty, hard work, and enterprise. Thank you for your gracious hospitality. The dosas were delicious too Can't wait to bring my daughter to Mysuru to try them,” Priyanka tweeted.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for the Congress party candidates in Chikamagaluru district. She is scheduled to campaign in Balehonnur town in NR Pura taluk for the Congress candidates.

