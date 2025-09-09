US Tariffs Push Indian Grocery Prices Higher: Rice, Spices, and Oils Soar

Indian groceries in the United States have turned significantly costlier after tariffs on Indian imports doubled from 25% to 50%, hitting immigrant households and desi stores alike.

Everyday staples — rice, pulses, spices, and cooking oils — have seen sharp price hikes, leaving families struggling to balance tradition with affordability.

A 20-pound (9 kg) bag of Sona Masoori rice, which was once available for under $15, now retails at $28 or more. Similarly, whole wheat flour, previously sold at $18–20, has skyrocketed to $35 and above.

Spices have become an expensive indulgence. An 800-gram pack of chilli powder has jumped from $7–10 to $15, while 400 grams of turmeric, earlier just $2–3, now costs over $8. Cooking oils and pulses too have nearly doubled. A 3-litre sunflower oil bottle that cost $11–13 now exceeds $20, while 900 grams of lentils or black gram are selling for $8 or more.

“This is a big burden. My parents are visiting from India, and I can’t avoid Indian food at home. But the prices are burning my pocket,” said M. Sirish, an IT professional based in Dallas.

Store owners are struggling as well. Raghavendra, who runs an Indian supermarket in New Jersey, explained, “Customers are constantly complaining and avoiding purchases. Sales are dropping, but prices keep rising.”

Several stores have even put up signs notifying buyers that tariffs have pushed prices up by 40–50%.

Experts warn that if these duties remain in place, not only will immigrant families feel the squeeze, but the availability of authentic Indian staples in the US could also shrink — altering food habits for the large Indian diaspora.