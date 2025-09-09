RGPV Diploma Results 2025 Out NOW: How to Download? Full Details Here!

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has declared the Diploma Result 2025 for students of two-year, three-year, and four-year diploma courses. The exams were held during May and June 2025, and the results are now available on the official website of the RGPV Diploma Wing, rgpvdiploma.in.

Students who appeared for the exam can now download their marksheets online by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website rgpvdiploma.in

Click on the link for Diploma Result 2025 on the homepage

Enter your roll number and other required details

Submit the information to view your result

Download the marksheet displayed on the screen and save it as a PDF

Take a printout of the marksheet for future reference

The results cover all diploma programs across various disciplines, and students are advised to check their marks carefully. Those who are not satisfied with their performance will also have the option to apply for revaluation, with details expected to be shared soon on the official portal.

The declaration of the Diploma Result 2025 is a key academic milestone for thousands of students across Madhya Pradesh, paving the way for their further studies or career opportunities.