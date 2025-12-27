US: Indian-Origin UT Dallas Student Arrested Over Arson Attempt

An Indian-origin student studying in Texas has been taken into custody following serious allegations involving an attempted arson and threats directed at his own family members, according to law enforcement authorities.

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Manoj Sai Lella, is a senior enrolled at the University of Texas at Dallas. He was arrested earlier this week by the Frisco Police Department after officers were dispatched to his residence in response to a distress call from his family.

Police officials stated that family members reported witnessing what they described as a mental health-related episode, during which Lella allegedly made threatening remarks towards them. Authorities also said there had been a previous attempt by him to set the house on fire, prompting the family to seek immediate assistance.

Lella has been booked on multiple charges, including arson with intent to damage a residence, which is categorised as a first-degree felony under Texas law. He is also facing a charge of making a terroristic threat against a family or household member, which carries the classification of a Class A misdemeanour.

While the arson charge mentions potential damage to a habitat or place of worship, police clarified that there is currently no indication that Lella had targeted or threatened any religious institution.

Court filings reveal that bail has been fixed at USD 100,000 for the arson-related charge and USD 3,500 for the terroristic threat allegation. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet disclosed further details regarding the circumstances that led to the incident.